Wonder Home Finance Secures Major Investment to Propel Affordable Housing

Wonder Home Finance has obtained Rs 500 crore from Growtheum Capital Partners to bolster its affordable housing finance sector. The funding will enhance branch expansion, loan growth, and system upgrades across India. Established in 2017, the company now operates 136 branches in 12 states with rapid growth projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wonder Home Finance announced on Tuesday that it has secured a significant investment of Rs 500 crore from Growtheum Capital Partners. This funding aims to fortify the company's capital base and spread its affordable housing finance operations throughout India.

According to the company, the newly acquired funds will not only facilitate the expansion of its branch network into both new and existing markets but will also support the growth of its loan book. Moreover, it will help improve risk management and governance frameworks.

Chairman Ashok Patni emphasized the strategic nature of the partnership, stating that Growtheum's expertise in financial services aligns with Wonder Home Finance's vision. With this backing, the Jaipur-headquartered firm plans to deepen its presence across 12 states, focusing primarily on underserved urban and semi-urban homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

