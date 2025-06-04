Left Menu

Tribal Outcry: Protests Erupt in Ranchi Over Sacred Site Flyover

Tribal community outfits in Ranchi protested against the construction of a flyover ramp near the sacred Sarna Sthal. Heightened security followed the bandh call, as BJP leader criticized the CM for neglecting tribal concerns. Previous similar protests highlighted the site's spiritual significance.

Members of tribal community outfits stages protest in Ranchi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In Ranchi, members of various tribal community outfits voiced their strong opposition on Wednesday against the construction of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover ramp near the sacred Sarna Sthal. The protesters gathered in Tatisilwai, a rural area of Ranchi, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government's development plans.

Authorities have escalated security measures in anticipation of a bandh, called by the tribal groups to challenge the ongoing construction. The contentious ramp, part of the larger Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project, has sparked demands for its removal due to its proximity to the Sarna Sthal, a site of immense spiritual and cultural significance for the tribal communities.

Political tensions have risen as BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo criticized the state's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, over the government's handling of the situation. Deo urged the Chief Minister to engage with tribal leaders to find a resolution, putting pressure on the administration to prioritize the concerns of the tribal populace.

