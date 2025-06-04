Fields of Despair: China's Wheat Yield Plummets Amid Severe Drought

In the northwestern reaches of China's Shaanxi province, once-green wheat fields have turned into stark reminders of nature's unpredictability. Combing harvesters puff out dust clouds, evidence of the parched soil beneath as they move through Maqiao village, grappling with the region's worst drought in decades.

Local farmers, like Zhou Yaping, witness their efforts evaporate under relentless sun and dryness. Zhou anticipates her wheat yield to plummet, harvesting only half of what her land would typically produce due to insufficient ripening. Similarly, across Shaanxi and Henan, farmers share distress and the struggle against unfavorable conditions.

While rains have belatedly arrived, it's unclear if the drought will force China to increase wheat imports, despite favorable conditions elsewhere. Farmers report losses reaching 50%, a dire forecast for the sector. Irrigation mitigates impact in some areas, but the battle for survival persists in China's breadbasket.

(With inputs from agencies.)