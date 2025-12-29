Left Menu

Argentine Farmer's Remarkable Wheat Harvest Breaks National Records

Diego Ugrotte, an Argentine farmer, is concluding an outstanding wheat season, projecting a record-breaking national harvest of up to 27.7 million tons. Favorable weather conditions have contributed to unprecedented yields, with only a fraction of the crop left to harvest. Argentina's agricultural sector remains vital for generating foreign currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:32 IST
Argentine farmer Diego Ugrotte is celebrating a near-perfect wheat season as he completes his harvest. The 51-year-old from Benito Juarez, Buenos Aires province, has witnessed an exceptionally productive year, aided by ideal weather conditions that allowed his fields to thrive.

The Argentine agricultural sector, a critical source of foreign currency, anticipates a record wheat harvest of 27.1 to 27.7 million tons for the 2025/26 season, surpassing past records. The Rosario Grain Exchange highlights the 'unprecedented' yields due to a favorable climate that saw low winter temperatures and regular rainfall.

With only a small percentage of wheat fields left to harvest nationally, Ugrotte notes promising prospects for upcoming soybean and corn harvests as well. Despite the record-breaking wheat season, the success of these future crops will depend on the January rains.

