Argentine Farmer's Remarkable Wheat Harvest Breaks National Records

Argentine farmer Diego Ugrotte is celebrating a near-perfect wheat season as he completes his harvest. The 51-year-old from Benito Juarez, Buenos Aires province, has witnessed an exceptionally productive year, aided by ideal weather conditions that allowed his fields to thrive.

The Argentine agricultural sector, a critical source of foreign currency, anticipates a record wheat harvest of 27.1 to 27.7 million tons for the 2025/26 season, surpassing past records. The Rosario Grain Exchange highlights the 'unprecedented' yields due to a favorable climate that saw low winter temperatures and regular rainfall.

With only a small percentage of wheat fields left to harvest nationally, Ugrotte notes promising prospects for upcoming soybean and corn harvests as well. Despite the record-breaking wheat season, the success of these future crops will depend on the January rains.