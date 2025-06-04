Left Menu

Occams Advisory Pioneers AI-Finance Dialogue at New Delhi Inauguration

Occams Advisory, a global consulting firm, recently hosted an AI-Finance Roundtable in New Delhi. The event marked the opening of their new office and gathered industry leaders to discuss AI's impact on finance. Panel discussions explored AI's role in financial systems and the cross-border potential for innovation.

Occams Advisory, a global powerhouse in consulting, recently celebrated a dual achievement in New Delhi: the inauguration of its new office at Espire Campus and the successful hosting of the AI-Finance Roundtable.

This event was a significant convergence of industry leaders, policymakers, and finance professionals exploring the integration of artificial intelligence into financial systems.

The discussions, featuring notable figures like Anupam Satyasheel and Shri Kapil Malhotra, highlighted India's influential role in global finance while spotlighting AI-driven innovations as the future's catalyst.

