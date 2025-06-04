Left Menu

Trade Tensions Surge as U.S. Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

The U.S. has doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, affecting global markets. Trading partners are urged to present 'best offers' to avoid additional tariffs. The economic impact is significant, creating uncertainty for industries worldwide and disrupting various supply chains, particularly for Canada and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:25 IST
Trade Tensions Surge as U.S. Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has taken a bold step by doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. This move aims to leverage 'best offers' from trading partners keen to avoid further import levies, expected to be enforced by early July.

In discussions with EU trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic, constructive progress was reported as the two sides work towards mitigating these tariffs. Notably, the rate for steel and aluminum will rise to 50% from a previous 25%, impacting all trading partners except the UK.

The tariff hikes have stirred markets, especially aluminum, and have sparked reactions from international stakeholders such as Canada and Mexico. The widespread uncertainty in U.S. trade policy is causing global business disruptions in industries from automotive to beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025