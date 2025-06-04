Trade Tensions Surge as U.S. Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has taken a bold step by doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. This move aims to leverage 'best offers' from trading partners keen to avoid further import levies, expected to be enforced by early July.

In discussions with EU trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic, constructive progress was reported as the two sides work towards mitigating these tariffs. Notably, the rate for steel and aluminum will rise to 50% from a previous 25%, impacting all trading partners except the UK.

The tariff hikes have stirred markets, especially aluminum, and have sparked reactions from international stakeholders such as Canada and Mexico. The widespread uncertainty in U.S. trade policy is causing global business disruptions in industries from automotive to beverages.

