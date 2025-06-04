Left Menu

YSR Congress Protests Marking 'Betrayal Day': Government Faces Allegations

YSR Congress Party, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, organized statewide protests in Andhra Pradesh, marking 'Betrayal Day' against the TDP-led government. The demonstrations highlighted unmet promises and alleged harassment of YSRCP members. Despite the protests, TDP celebrates 'Praja Teerpu Dinam', branding it as a day of people's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:31 IST
Former minister RK Roja (Photo/self-made). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold demonstration of dissent, former minister RK Roja on Wednesday dramatically placed a flower in her ear as a symbolic protest against the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu. She accused the government of neglecting electoral promises in Chittoor district.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), spearheaded by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, marked the first anniversary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government with protests across Andhra Pradesh, labeling the occasion as 'Betrayal Day'. In East Godavari, district president Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna led a rally in Rajamahendravaram Rural, submitting a formal protest to the District Collector.

A wave of rallies swept through the state, with Meda Raghunath Reddy leading a protest in Rajampet and MPs Mithun Reddy and Maddila Gurumoorthy participating in Sarvepalli. Meanwhile, TDP's observance of 'Praja Teerpu Dinam' or 'People's Victory Day' starkly contrasted the YSRCP's narrative of unfulfilled promises and alleged political oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

