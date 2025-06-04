Left Menu

Swift Action Prevents Major Mishap from Ammonia Leak in Odisha

Odisha Fire and Emergency Services personnel quickly contained an ammonia gas leak at an ice factory in Paradip. The operation, managed by Kujang Fire Station team, relocated leaking cylinders, evacuated all personnel and took safety measures, preventing injuries and potential disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:24 IST
Swift Action Prevents Major Mishap from Ammonia Leak in Odisha
In a commendable display of efficiency, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services personnel swiftly contained an ammonia gas leak on Wednesday at a Paradip ice factory, averting what could have been a large-scale industrial disaster. The Harm Reduction strategy employed by the responders ensured no casualties or injuries were reported.

According to officials, the incident was reported at 11:03 am, prompting a Kujang Fire Station team, led by Kartik Kumar Biswal, to rapidly deploy and initiate containment measures. Arriving at the site by 11:19 am, the team worked over three hours, till 2:05 pm, to manage the situation by safely relocating two leaking cylinders.

The safety protocols included the use of protective gear and continuous water spray, which effectively mitigated the concentration of ammonia gas. Additionally, all factory personnel were evacuated as provisionary measures, supported by backup fire units from PPL and IFFCO, ensuring a positive outcome to an otherwise potentially volatile scenario.

