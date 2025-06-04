Left Menu

Indian Army's Herculean Rescue Efforts Amid Sikkim Landslide Crisis

The Indian Army is undertaking heroic rescue operations in North Sikkim following a catastrophic landslide that severed Lachen village. With dire weather conditions, the Army has connected to the village, aiding stranded tourists. Ongoing search efforts continue for missing individuals among treacherous terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:40 IST
Indian Army's Herculean Rescue Efforts Amid Sikkim Landslide Crisis
Indian army in action (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following a devastating landslide in North Sikkim, the Indian Army is tirelessly working to assist stranded tourists and locals despite harsh weather conditions and challenging terrains. The landslide has completely isolated Lachen village, a key tourist destination. The military's efforts have established foot connectivity, reaching 113 stranded tourists awaiting evacuation.

On June 3, military helicopters successfully airlifted nearly 30 tourists, including foreign nationals. Meanwhile, search teams urgently continue their operations to find six missing individuals after the landslide struck a military camp in the Chatten area. Tragically, nine personnel have died following continuous rains from May 30 that triggered the landslide.

The Army's rescue operations have been significantly hindered by unstable ground and high-altitude challenges. Specialized teams and engineering units have been deployed, and 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, were evacuated by Indian Air Force helicopters from the rain-ravaged Chatten region earlier today.

