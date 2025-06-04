Left Menu

DailyGurus: Pioneering Rural Empowerment through Agri-Tech Innovations

DailyGurus, an innovative agri-tech startup, bridges the farm-to-city gap by empowering rural women and farmers. Supported by SoilBox, it focuses on sustainable farmer-first solutions, transforming the food supply chain and fostering economic dignity. Co-founded by Rajesh M and Gnanashekaran, the platform enhances transparency and reliability in food sourcing.

DailyGurus, an agri-tech startup, is revolutionizing the food supply chain by directly linking farmers and urban consumers, thereby empowering rural Indian communities. Supported by SoilBox, this initiative not only improves produce freshness in cities but also boosts rural livelihoods by eliminating middlemen and increasing farmers' earnings.

The platform has successfully collaborated with over 50 farmers near Bangalore, helping them earn significantly more by streamlining operations. More than 20 local women have also benefited, securing stable, year-round employment in the sorting and packing of fresh produce, with potential annual earnings reaching ₹90,000.

By ensuring traceability from farm to table, DailyGurus builds trust with consumers, including cloud kitchens and restaurants, offering transparency regarding the origin and quality of produce. This initiative aligns with OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation's mission to create sustainable, impactful solutions in agriculture and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

