Germany's Energy Transition: A Reality Check

Germany's rapid solar and wind expansion is insufficient for energy transition success. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche stresses the need to scrutinize system costs. The government will evaluate electricity demand, supply security, and grid status to enhance cost efficiency and determine necessary adjustments.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's swift expansion of solar and wind power alone is not enough for the energy transition to succeed in Europe's largest economy, according to Economy Minister Katherina Reiche. She emphasized the importance of a thorough examination of system costs in her keynote speech at the BDEW conference in Berlin.

Reiche highlighted the need for a comprehensive review of the country's projected electricity demand, the security of supply, and the current state of grid and renewable energy development. She noted that this evaluation would include a focus on hydrogen technology as a means to enhance efficiency.

The government aims to conduct a 'quick reality check' to ensure that the transition is on track, potentially implementing necessary adjustments to improve cost-effectiveness and meet energy goals.

