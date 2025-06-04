Bursting with Flavor: Early Strawberry Season in Britain
In Britain, strawberry season has arrived earlier than usual due to ideal spring conditions. Growers report larger, sweeter berries and lower prices for consumers. James Miller of WB Chambers Farms emphasizes the importance of adapting to climate change to continue producing high-quality crops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:58 IST
As the industry adapts to climate change, investing in technology becomes crucial to manage weather impacts, according to Miller.
The British government is working to strengthen trade ties with the EU, potentially easing exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
