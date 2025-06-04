Pioneering India’s Sustainable Jet Fuel Future

In a move to advance India's aviation sector toward sustainability, a significant partnership has been formed between Praj Industries, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

This collaboration focuses on determining the carbon intensity of sugarcane-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and developing India-specific certification protocols, aligning them with global standards such as ISCC and RSB CORSIA. This initiative is seen as a critical milestone for India, emphasizing the nation's commitment to reducing aviation emissions and promoting green energy.

Through a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment, the partnership aims to demonstrate the environmental and economic viability of SAF derived from Indian sugarcane. This endeavor marks India's strategic step in contributing to global decarbonization efforts.

