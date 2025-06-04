Left Menu

Pioneering India’s Sustainable Jet Fuel Future

A strategic partnership involving Praj Industries, IATA, and ISMA aims to develop carbon-intensity assessments and India-specific certifications for sugarcane-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). With SAF blending targets, the partnership explores indigenous solutions' viability in meeting international sustainability standards, underscoring India's global aviation sector commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:04 IST
In a move to advance India's aviation sector toward sustainability, a significant partnership has been formed between Praj Industries, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

This collaboration focuses on determining the carbon intensity of sugarcane-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and developing India-specific certification protocols, aligning them with global standards such as ISCC and RSB CORSIA. This initiative is seen as a critical milestone for India, emphasizing the nation's commitment to reducing aviation emissions and promoting green energy.

Through a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment, the partnership aims to demonstrate the environmental and economic viability of SAF derived from Indian sugarcane. This endeavor marks India's strategic step in contributing to global decarbonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

