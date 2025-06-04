India Announces Two-Phased Population Census for 2027, Including Caste Data

In a landmark decision, the Indian government has declared that the Population Census-2027 will encompass a two-phased approach, incorporating the vital element of caste enumeration. This announcement came from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, highlighting specific reference dates structured to align with regional logistical and climatic challenges.

As per the government statement, the reference date for the majority of India will be set at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. However, distinct provisions apply to Ladakh, and the snowy, non-synchronous regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where the reference point will be set to 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

The government plans to issue an intention notification in the Official Gazette by June 16, 2025, under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948. This meticulous planning comes after the Census 2021 was deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis, making Census 2027 a critical undertaking for comprehensive demographic data collection in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)