Wells Fargo's Milestone: Asset Cap Lifted by Fed

Wells Fargo's stock rose over 2% as the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted a longstanding asset cap, marking significant progress in the bank's reputation rebuilding. The cap from 2018 hindered growth following a fake-accounts scandal. CEO Charlie Scharf now navigates strategic expansion post-restriction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:12 IST
Shares of Wells Fargo surged over 2% on Wednesday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to lift the asset cap that had long restricted the bank's growth. The cap, imposed in 2018 after a fake-accounts scandal, limited Wells Fargo's assets to $1.95-trillion.

HSBC analysts, led by Saul Martinez, noted that the removal of the cap symbolizes the strides made by the current leadership. With the bank's shares reaching $77.3, its highest since March 3, Wells Fargo has seen a nearly 10% rise in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500 Banks index's growth.

The unanimous decision by the Fed board marks the first instance the central bank required a halt in a bank's growth for rectification. CEO Charlie Scharf, at the helm since 2019, now anticipates growth, particularly in corporate and investment banking.

