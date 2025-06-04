Rohini Nilekani: India's Leading Philanthropist Shaping Social Upliftment

Rohini Nilekani has emerged as India's leading woman philanthropist for FY25, as reported in the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List released on Wednesday. Donating Rs 154 crore, Nilekani tops the list of impactful women in philanthropy.

The report highlights a collective contribution of Rs 464 crore from the top 10 female philanthropists, showcasing a strong commitment to social upliftment. This marks a significant shift towards increased involvement of women in driving social change across the nation.

Nilekani's efforts reaffirm the growing influence of female philanthropists in India, inspiring future contributions and participation in social development initiatives.

