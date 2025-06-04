Empowering Families: Naidu's P4 Mission Gains Momentum

In an ambitious move to eradicate poverty, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh impoverished families in the state receive aid from affluent individuals by August 15. The initiative, part of the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) poverty alleviation program, encourages wealthy patrons, known as Margadarsis, to support needy families termed as Bangaru Kutumbalu (Golden Families).

As Naidu reviewed the P4 initiative, launched months ago, he emphasized the need to accelerate the registration of Margadarsis and the adoption of poor families. The Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation is set to be restructured as the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation for this purpose. Officials reported partnerships with organizations like Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De, and Bhargo to implement the program effectively.

Currently, out of over 19 lakh families registered as Bangaru Kutumbalu, 70,272 have been adopted under the program. The largest representation among beneficiaries comes from the BC community, followed by SCs and STs. This initiative indicates a strong move towards achieving zero poverty in Andhra Pradesh.