Left Menu

Empowering Families: Naidu's P4 Mission Gains Momentum

Andhra Pradesh's P4 poverty alleviation program, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, aims to uplift 15 lakh impoverished families by August 15. The initiative pairs these families with affluent individuals, called Margadarsis, who offer support. The program is seeing significant partnerships and restructuring efforts to enhance its effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:32 IST
Empowering Families: Naidu's P4 Mission Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to eradicate poverty, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh impoverished families in the state receive aid from affluent individuals by August 15. The initiative, part of the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) poverty alleviation program, encourages wealthy patrons, known as Margadarsis, to support needy families termed as Bangaru Kutumbalu (Golden Families).

As Naidu reviewed the P4 initiative, launched months ago, he emphasized the need to accelerate the registration of Margadarsis and the adoption of poor families. The Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation is set to be restructured as the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation for this purpose. Officials reported partnerships with organizations like Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De, and Bhargo to implement the program effectively.

Currently, out of over 19 lakh families registered as Bangaru Kutumbalu, 70,272 have been adopted under the program. The largest representation among beneficiaries comes from the BC community, followed by SCs and STs. This initiative indicates a strong move towards achieving zero poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025