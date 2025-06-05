Vietnam Lifts Two-Child Policy Amidst Shifting Demographics

Vietnam has lifted its two-child limit policy, a significant move to combat declining birth rates and the challenges posed by an aging population. The National Assembly passed amendments that remove restrictions on family size, according to the state media Vietnam News Agency.

The policy shift comes as Vietnamese families have been having fewer children, with a drop in birth rates from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to a projected 1.91 in 2024. Ho Chi Minh City, the economic hub, has seen even lower rates, exacerbating demographic pressures.

This development echoes a broader trend seen in countries like Japan and South Korea. Despite generous family benefits including paid maternity leave and free education, financial and time pressures continue to deter larger families. Additionally, gender imbalance persists in certain regions, prompting stricter regulations on prenatal sex selection.