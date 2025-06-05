PM Modi Launches Electric Buses and Advocates for Environmental Action

In a significant stride toward sustainable transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 200 electric buses in the capital city on World Environment Day. This initiative, led by the Delhi Government, underscores an urgent need for environmentally friendly urban mobility solutions.

The inaugural event saw dignitaries such as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav in attendance. In a video message released on his official X account, PM Modi urged citizens and nations alike to enhance efforts in safeguarding the planet, reiterating the importance of ecological balance rooted in India's cultural traditions.

PM Modi called for collective global environmental responsibility, emphasizing actions that transcend self-interest. He lauded India's ongoing initiatives to curb plastic usage, a central focus of this year's Environment Day theme. The World Environment Expo 2025, inaugurated by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to showcase and promote cutting-edge solutions in pollution control, renewable energy, and sustainable development over a comprehensive three-day event.