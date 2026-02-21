Left Menu

Budgam Police Clampdown: Assets Seized in Terror Crackdown

In a stern move against terror operatives, Budgam Police have seized the property of a terror-linked operative under UAPA. The recent actions signal an intensified effort to dismantle support networks and confiscate assets, reiterating their zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in the district.

21-02-2026
In an assertive stance against terror elements, Budgam Police have targeted the financial assets of a known terror operative. By seizing properties linked to a resident named Ghulam Nabi Najar, authorities registered a significant development in their ongoing efforts against anti-national activities.

This crackdown forms part of a broader initiative under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The operation aims to dismantle terror support networks, ensuring that those involved in these activities face both legal actions and asset forfeiture, thus weakening the structures that sustain such networks.

Budgam Police's recent activities reflect a no-nonsense approach to terrorism, with a commitment to dismantling these networks entirely. The confiscation and related crackdowns send a clear message: global and local terror-affiliated individuals will face severe repercussions, reinforcing the district's pledge to maintain peace and security.

