Left Menu

Serentica Renewables Pioneers Green Energy with $100m Solar Project in Rajasthan

Serentica Renewables has secured $100 million in debt financing for a 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan. Partnering with BALCO, the project seeks to decarbonize India's industrial sector. Serentica, backed by a $650 million KKR investment, has reached 1,000 MW capacity, aiming to supply 50 billion units of clean energy annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:44 IST
Serentica Renewables Pioneers Green Energy with $100m Solar Project in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This week, Serentica Renewables announced a significant advancement in India's renewable energy sector. The company secured $100 million in debt financing from Rabobank and Société Générale to develop a 300 MW solar power project in Rajasthan. This project is designed to supply green energy to Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), contributing to India's industrial decarbonization efforts.

Akshay Hiranandani, the CEO of Serentica Renewables, emphasized the importance of this project in their mission to deliver clean energy solutions, aiding industrial giants like BALCO in reducing their carbon footprint. Amardeep Parmar, Head of Project Finance Asia at Rabobank, expressed pride in partnering with Serentica to achieve long-term sustainable impact.

With a $650 million investment from KKR, Serentica continues to expand its renewable energy capacity, which now stands at 1,000 MW. The company is on track to supply over 50 billion units of clean energy annually, eliminating an estimated 47 million tons of CO₂ emissions, marking a significant stride towards a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025