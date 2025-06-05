Himachal Pradesh Rides Towards a Plastic-Free Future

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked World Environment Day by flagging off a cycle run in Shimla aimed at tackling the plastic pollution crisis. This initiative was part of the 'Plastic Neutral Himachal-2030' awareness campaign and the 'Clean Shimla Drive,' as announced by the state government.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Department of Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change and the HP Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE). It witnessed the participation of students, volunteers, home guard personnel, and various community members. CM Sukhu took the opportunity to administer a pledge rallying for a plastic-neutral Himachal Pradesh.

In his address, Chief Minister Sukhu extended his greetings on World Environment Day, urging collective action to eliminate plastic from the state. He emphasized that fighting plastic pollution is a shared responsibility, necessitating serious and consistent efforts over the next five years to rid Himachal of plastic and to heighten awareness on the matter. Himachal's distinctive natural beauty is integral to its identity, requiring ongoing preservation efforts, he noted.

