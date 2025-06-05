Delhi's Green Drive: 280 Electric Buses and Mass Tree Planting for Cleaner Air

On World Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans to introduce 280 electric buses into the city's transport system by 2027, as part of a comprehensive new electric vehicle (EV) policy. Gupta announced that the city's entire government-operated bus fleet would transition to electric by that year.

Highlighting the value of these new buses, she emphasized their comfort and safety features, including installed cameras and a panic button. Criticizing past administrations, Gupta said they had neglected environmental issues, mentioning that the city missed out on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav commended the central government's initiatives to reduce vehicular emissions through smart EV and hydrogen buses. Citing PM Modi's symbolic tree plantings, Yadav praised the electric bus campaign as a significant measure to enhance Delhi's air quality. Earlier, PM Modi advertised 200 electric buses under a sustainable transport scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)