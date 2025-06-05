Left Menu

Delhi's Green Drive: 280 Electric Buses and Mass Tree Planting for Cleaner Air

Delhi is set to add 280 electric buses by 2027 as part of a new EV policy, announced CM Rekha Gupta on World Environment Day. Praising the initiative, she emphasized comfort and safety. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted the central government's efforts in curbing pollution and the extensive tree-planting campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:57 IST
Delhi's Green Drive: 280 Electric Buses and Mass Tree Planting for Cleaner Air
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans to introduce 280 electric buses into the city's transport system by 2027, as part of a comprehensive new electric vehicle (EV) policy. Gupta announced that the city's entire government-operated bus fleet would transition to electric by that year.

Highlighting the value of these new buses, she emphasized their comfort and safety features, including installed cameras and a panic button. Criticizing past administrations, Gupta said they had neglected environmental issues, mentioning that the city missed out on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav commended the central government's initiatives to reduce vehicular emissions through smart EV and hydrogen buses. Citing PM Modi's symbolic tree plantings, Yadav praised the electric bus campaign as a significant measure to enhance Delhi's air quality. Earlier, PM Modi advertised 200 electric buses under a sustainable transport scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025