Shielding Bank Staff: Urgent Measures for Safe Banking

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju has issued an urgent appeal to chief secretaries across all states to safeguard bank staff and guarantee uninterrupted public access to banking facilities.

In communications addressed to the Chief Secretary of each state and Union territory, Nagaraju stressed the importance of protecting bank staff amid a surge of aggressive incidents, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining seamless banking services for crucial economic activities.

Prompted by recent news and social media reports highlighting troubling confrontations between anti-social elements and bank personnel, including verbal and physical assaults, the Financial Services Secretary called for decisive legal action to deter such behaviors and uphold public confidence in banking services.

