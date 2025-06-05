Tariffs and Crackdowns: The Impact on Geek Bar Vape Availability in the U.S.

Geek Bar vapes, a popular choice among U.S. consumers, are becoming harder to find and more expensive due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The decreased availability results from enforcement on unauthorised e-cigarettes and significant reductions in shipments from China, the dominant supplier of e-cigarettes worldwide.

In recent months, the U.S. has seen a drastic reduction in vape imports from China, including the popular Geek Bar brand, due to new tariffs and import restrictions. Some retailers have limited sales to cope with the decreased availability, and industry insiders predict that prices will rise, although consumers remain loyal to their habits regardless of cost increases.

As Chinese manufacturers face challenges with U.S. tariffs and restricted access, they are seeking alternative production locations, such as Indonesia, to circumvent trade barriers. Unauthorised vape brands have dominated the market, taking significant market share from established companies and prompting calls for greater regulatory enforcement at U.S. borders.

