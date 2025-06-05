Gujarat's Green Drive: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Launches with Massive Tree Planting

On World Environment Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel initiated the creation of 'Matruvan Vanvach' at the Gandhinagar Secretariat, marking the launch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' initiative. This effort encourages citizens to plant trees in their mothers' names, embodying a unique blend of environmental consciousness and maternal tribute.

The initiative, originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to inspire nationwide participation, with Gujarat already achieving the plantation of 17.48 crore saplings. The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative integrates environmental protection with sustainable development, pushing forward the vision of a 'Plastic Pollution-Free India-Gujarat'.

Beginning with 200 sindoor saplings, the Matruvan Van Kavach project plans to cultivate 16,000 trees throughout the Secretariat Complex. Supported by the Forest Department, this campaign aligns with the Prime Minister's Mission LiFE, promoting eco-friendly practices in everyday life. The Chief Minister called on citizens to commit to boosting green efforts, consistent with the state's pioneering environmental role.

(With inputs from agencies.)