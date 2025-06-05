Left Menu

Saatvik Solar Breaks Ground on 4.00 GW Solar Module Facility in Odisha

Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy Limited, held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 4.00 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. This marks a key step in their expansion with plans for a total capacity of 8.80 GW across India, supporting the country's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar, Odisha – A landmark event in India's renewable energy sector unfolded with the groundbreaking of a 4.00 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility by Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited. Situated on land sub-leased from Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, this facility is poised to be a central element in Saatvik's growth strategy.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy Limited, emphasized the importance of this expansion in maintaining their competitive edge. 'Our focus is on capacity expansion and providing value-added services to meet the increasing demands of the market. We aim to lead in solar energy production and strengthen our position internationally,' he stated.

Saatvik's Odisha facility, along with their expansion plans in Ambala, will bring their total manufacturing capacity to 8.80 GW, significantly boosting their production capabilities. This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to India's Make-in-India initiative, contributing to the country's renewable energy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

