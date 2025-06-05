Canada's Trade Deficit Soars Amid U.S. Tariff Impact
Canada's trade deficit expanded to C$7.1 billion in April, as U.S. tariffs led to a significant decline in exports to America. Overall exports dropped by 10.8% to C$60.4 billion, influenced by lower crude prices and a strong Canadian dollar. Imports decreased by 3.5%, partially offset by gold imports.
Canada's trade deficit reached a historic C$7.1 billion in April, owing largely to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which curtailed demand for Canadian goods in the U.S.
Despite an increase in exports to other countries, the drop in U.S. exports, recorded at 15.7%, led to a substantial deficit, surpassing analyst expectations of C$1.5 billion. A revision saw March's deficit increase to C$2.3 billion from C$506 million.
The persistent decline marked the steepest percentage drop in five years, exacerbated by plunging crude prices and a stronger Canadian dollar. Motor vehicle parts and passenger car exports saw a dramatic 22.9% decrease.
