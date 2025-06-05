Controversy Surrounds Inauguration of Siramtoli Flyover in Ranchi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren of Jharkhand officially opened the Siramtoli Flyover in Ranchi on Thursday, dedicating it to late Kartik Oraon, a revered tribal leader. Soren emphasized the flyover's significance, stating it would be named in honor of Oraon, who championed tribal rights throughout his life.

In a message shared on X, Soren expressed the importance of the newly completed infrastructure, showcasing an aerial view of the flyover, now known as the Kartik Oraon Flyover. Meanwhile, tribal community members staged protests in Ranchi against construction plans for an associated ramp seen as encroaching on Sarna Sthal, a site of cultural and religious importance for the tribal community.

As tensions rose, protests extended to the Tatisilwai area in Ranchi's rural district, prompting heightened security measures. The BJP's Pratul Shah Deo criticized the Soren-led government, suggesting a lack of accountability to tribal communities. He urged the Chief Minister to engage with aggrieved parties and address their concerns to uphold 'Raj-Dharma'.