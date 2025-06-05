Nagaland's Energy Progress: Inauguration of Ponglefo Hydroelectric Project

Nagaland celebrated a landmark achievement with the inauguration of the Ponglefo small hydroelectric power project. Virtually inaugurated by Power Minister K G Kenye, this Rs 32.17-crore project promises to boost the energy production capabilities of the state.

Located in Salomi village, Kiphire district, the project aims to harness the natural flow of the Likimro River to generate a significant 3.9 million units of electricity annually. This development is a testament to the state's dedication to clean energy and sustainable growth, leveraging its abundant natural resources.

The ambitious project was supported through a joint funding effort by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the North Eastern Council, and the state government. It exemplifies a commitment to pursuing renewable energy, with future plans to explore more small and mini hydro sites in Nagaland.