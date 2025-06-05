Canada's Record Trade Deficit: Trump's Tariffs and Declining U.S. Exports

In April, Canada's trade deficit soared to a record C$7.1 billion, attributed largely to diminished demand from the U.S. after tariffs from President Donald Trump took effect. Although exports to other global markets increased, they were insufficient to counterbalance the substantial decline in U.S.-bound exports.

Data from Statistics Canada revealed a 15.7% decrease in exports to the U.S. in April, marking a third consecutive monthly drop. The trade imbalance widened beyond analysts' expectations and was aggravated by depressed crude oil prices and a strengthened Canadian dollar.

Deputy Chief Economist at Export Development Canada, Ross Prusakowski, highlighted the ongoing challenges facing Canadian exporters. Despite a slight increase in global exports, the sharp decline in motor vehicle exports was particularly impactful. Imports also fell, diminishing Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. to its lowest since December 2020.

