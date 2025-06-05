Left Menu

Canada's Record Trade Deficit: Trump's Tariffs and Declining U.S. Exports

Canada's trade deficit hit an all-time high in April due to reduced U.S. demand following tariffs imposed by President Trump. While exports to the rest of the world rose slightly, they couldn't offset the significant drop in U.S.-bound exports, exacerbated by lower crude oil prices and a stronger Canadian dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:45 IST
Canada's Record Trade Deficit: Trump's Tariffs and Declining U.S. Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In April, Canada's trade deficit soared to a record C$7.1 billion, attributed largely to diminished demand from the U.S. after tariffs from President Donald Trump took effect. Although exports to other global markets increased, they were insufficient to counterbalance the substantial decline in U.S.-bound exports.

Data from Statistics Canada revealed a 15.7% decrease in exports to the U.S. in April, marking a third consecutive monthly drop. The trade imbalance widened beyond analysts' expectations and was aggravated by depressed crude oil prices and a strengthened Canadian dollar.

Deputy Chief Economist at Export Development Canada, Ross Prusakowski, highlighted the ongoing challenges facing Canadian exporters. Despite a slight increase in global exports, the sharp decline in motor vehicle exports was particularly impactful. Imports also fell, diminishing Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. to its lowest since December 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025