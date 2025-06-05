Left Menu

SECL's Mine Water Initiative Doubles Farmers' Income

South Eastern Coalfields Limited's initiative to utilize mine water for agriculture has led to significant economic benefits for local farmers by doubling their income. The program reduces dependency on monsoons, enabling crop diversification and increased harvests across 3,000 hectares of land adjacent to SECL collieries.

Water supply under SECL's 'Mine Water Utilisation' (Photo/SECL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable mining, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) is making waves with its 'Mine Water Utilization' project. This initiative has been instrumental in doubling farmers' income by irrigating more than 3,000 hectares of farmland located close to SECL's mining areas.

According to SECL Chairman Harish Duhan, this innovative use of mine water aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, allowing farmers to break free from their reliance on erratic monsoon rains. This strategic diversion of underground and open-cast mine water has enabled farmers to cultivate double crops annually and pursue horticulture.

The process involves collecting groundwater seepage and repurposing it for irrigation after securing approval from the Central Ground Water Board, explained SECL Area General Manager, Dilip Bobde. After treatment, the water is channeled to nearby villages, leading to improved agricultural productivity and economic conditions in the region.

Furthermore, SECL Senior Official Bidya Nath Jha mentioned that the company plans to expand its support via CSR funds, suggesting future use for community applications, including drinking and irrigation. This initiative has transformed the agricultural landscape, benefiting eight villages and bolstering economic growth.

