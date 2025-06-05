Left Menu

ECI Revolutionizes Post-Election Reporting with Tech-Driven Index Cards

The Election Commission of India is set to enhance its technology-driven system for generating post-election reports. This streamlined approach focuses on faster data reporting through automation, replacing traditional manual methods. The system aims to facilitate access to detailed electoral data for researchers, policymakers, and the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:06 IST
ECI Revolutionizes Post-Election Reporting with Tech-Driven Index Cards
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/X/@ECISVEEP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday the streamlining of its technology-driven system for producing Index Cards and other post-election statistical reports. This revamped system promises speedier reporting through automation and data integration, replacing traditional manual methods that were time-consuming and prone to delays.

The Index Card represents a non-statutory, post-election statistical reporting format crafted by the ECI to enhance accessibility to election-related data at the constituency level for researchers, academia, policymakers, journalists, and the general public. It summarizes crucial information, including the list of candidates, number of electors, votes cast and counted, party-wise and candidate-wise vote shares, gender-based voting patterns, and regional voting variations.

Forming the basis for generating approximately 35 statistical reports for Lok Sabha elections and 14 for State Assembly elections, the Index Card's data encompass variables such as elector details, polling stations, voter turnout, and the performance of political parties. While these reports serve academic and research purposes, they derive from secondary data, as the primary data remains with Returning Officers.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025