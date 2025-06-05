Stock Struggles Amid Tariff Tension and Jobs Worries

U.S. stock markets saw a dip on Thursday, grappling with tensions stirred by ongoing trade war concerns and impending labor market data. Tesla's shares notably impacted the indices, drawing focus ahead of the key jobs report, crucial for assessing the economy's health.

In a significant political development, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping engaged in talks amid heightened trade disputes between the U.S. and China, with recent accusations over critical minerals casting a shadow on an already delicate ceasefire. The economic dialogue comes as private payroll data and the service sector underperformed, escalating anxiety over President Trump's trade policies.

Adding to the cautious sentiment, initial jobless claims rose for a second consecutive week. Analysts, like Kevin Gordon from Charles Schwab, suggest this reflects a weakening labor market. Amidst external pressures and uncertainty, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain interest rates, navigating a landscape dominated by tariff volatility and market oscillations.

(With inputs from agencies.)