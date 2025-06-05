Empowering Tomorrow: Gujarat CM Distributes JCBs in Gandhinagar
In a significant move towards self-reliance, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed 50 JCB machines to economically disadvantaged youths of the Bharwad community. The event, organized by Bharwad Yuva Sangathan, emphasized sustainable development and environmental initiatives, reflecting Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed Gujarat and Bharat.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a significant distribution ceremony in Gandhinagar, where 50 JCB machines were handed over to economically disadvantaged youths from the Bharwad community. This initiative, organized by the Bharwad Yuva Sangathan - Gujarat Pradesh, aims to foster self-reliance without any initial payment requirement.
Applauding the organization's efforts, CM Patel reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the power of collective societal and governmental efforts to boost youth empowerment. On World Environment Day, he highlighted the Prime Minister's visionary schemes, underscoring the role of environmental sustainability in every aspect of life to achieve holistic development goals.
Emphasizing resource conservation, CM Patel called for preventing water wastage and adopting groundwater conservation methods. He urged the public to eliminate plastic use, aligning with the vision of a plastic-free Gujarat and India. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, lauded for making Gujarat second in national tree-planting efforts, continued into its 2.0 phase. The event was attended by religious leaders, former MLAs, and community leaders, reinforcing the state's commitment to 'Viksit Gujarat' and the focus on GYAN Shakti, including the empowerment of the poor, youth, farmers, and women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
