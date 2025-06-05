Ensuring Nutrient Flow: A Fertile Future for Kharif
Union Minister J P Nadda has directed officials to ensure the adequate supply of fertilisers for farmers during the kharif season. He emphasized strict measures against hoarding and black marketing and highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural practices. Coordination with multiple stakeholders, including states and exporters, is key.
- Country:
- India
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda has issued directives to ensure the sufficient supply of crop nutrients during the crucial kharif season, aiming to meet the needs of farmers across states.
During a high-level meeting, Nadda highlighted the pivotal role of agriculture in national food security, stressing the urgency of delivering vital nutrients on time to ensure optimal crop productivity.
Efforts to secure a consistent supply include collaborations with international exporters and close coordination among stakeholders such as state governments, port authorities, and the railways. Nadda also called for vigilance against the illegal diversion and black marketing of fertilisers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFAD Strengthens South-South Ties at II Brazil-Africa Dialogue on Food Security
Harnessing Treated Sewage for Sustainable Agriculture in Haryana
Government Imposes Wheat Stock Limits to Curb Hoarding and Ensure Food Security
Agricultural Collapse in Gaza Threatens Food Security
India's Record-Breaking Wheat and Rice Harvest Boosts Food Security