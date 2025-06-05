Ensuring Nutrient Flow: A Fertile Future for Kharif

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda has issued directives to ensure the sufficient supply of crop nutrients during the crucial kharif season, aiming to meet the needs of farmers across states.

During a high-level meeting, Nadda highlighted the pivotal role of agriculture in national food security, stressing the urgency of delivering vital nutrients on time to ensure optimal crop productivity.

Efforts to secure a consistent supply include collaborations with international exporters and close coordination among stakeholders such as state governments, port authorities, and the railways. Nadda also called for vigilance against the illegal diversion and black marketing of fertilisers.

