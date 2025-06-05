Madhya Pradesh: Emerging Hub for Spiritual and Wellness Investments
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced at the Spiritual and Wellness Summit 2025 that the state is set to lead India's wellness mission, with investment proposals of Rs 1950 crore received. He emphasized Madhya Pradesh's role as a spiritual and wellness destination, inspired by national initiatives.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during the Spiritual and Wellness Summit 2025 in Ujjain on Thursday, declared investment proposals totaling approximately Rs 1950 crore. He projected the state as a future leader in India's wellness mission, aiming to be a national destination for spiritual and wellness tourism.
Addressing attendees, CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is not only becoming a hub for investors but could also evolve into a global engine of the wellness sector. He referenced how spiritual growth is pivotal to achieving a developed Madhya Pradesh and Bharat, with investor-friendly policies fostering this progress.
Yadav further touted inspirations drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes such as 'Heal in India' and 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)', positioning Madhya Pradesh as a global center for holistic wellness innovation. The summit encapsulated a synergy of policy, investment, spirituality, and societal welfare. Additionally, CM Yadav engaged in 14 strategic meetings with investors, focusing on key areas like wellness and hospitality.
