Left Menu

Building Bridges: Indo-UK Arbitration Ties Strengthen Economic Corridor

The Indian Council of Arbitration's conference during London International Disputes Week 2025 explored the potential of the India-UK economic corridor. Highlighting shared arbitration practices, key figures emphasized enhancing cross-border dispute resolutions and the role of arbitration in solidifying India as a global hub, particularly after the India-UK FTA signing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:04 IST
Building Bridges: Indo-UK Arbitration Ties Strengthen Economic Corridor
Union Minister for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) hosted its 3rd International Conference on "Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes" during the London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2025. Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, emphasized the opportunity for growth in the India-UK economic corridor through a strong dispute resolution mechanism.

Justice Gavai, in his opening speech, noted India's traditional reliance on arbitration and mediation, underscoring their modern-day significance in India's economic ascent. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal echoed this, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for a robust arbitration ecosystem to ease judicial burdens and attract investment.

The conference featured prominent speakers including The Rt Hon Lord Michael Briggs of Westbourne, who compared the arbitration frameworks of India and the UK and discussed their potential to strengthen bilateral ties post the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. The ICA's pivotal role in institutional arbitration was highlighted, alongside India's record in mediation cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025