Building Bridges: Indo-UK Arbitration Ties Strengthen Economic Corridor

The Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) hosted its 3rd International Conference on "Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes" during the London International Disputes Week (LIDW) 2025. Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, emphasized the opportunity for growth in the India-UK economic corridor through a strong dispute resolution mechanism.

Justice Gavai, in his opening speech, noted India's traditional reliance on arbitration and mediation, underscoring their modern-day significance in India's economic ascent. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal echoed this, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for a robust arbitration ecosystem to ease judicial burdens and attract investment.

The conference featured prominent speakers including The Rt Hon Lord Michael Briggs of Westbourne, who compared the arbitration frameworks of India and the UK and discussed their potential to strengthen bilateral ties post the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. The ICA's pivotal role in institutional arbitration was highlighted, alongside India's record in mediation cases.

