Revenue Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal in Hyderabad

A Revenue Inspector, Gaikwad Santhosh Kumar, and another Municipal Department employee faced arrest for soliciting a bribe of Rs 6000, as per a Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau press release. The operation unfolded in Nirmal Municipality, targeting house assessment irregularities.

ACB officials detailed that Kumar, aged 38, coordinated the illegal transaction at the Nirmal Municipal Council with Md. Shoib Ahmed, 29, an outsourced staff member. Ahmed's chemical test confirmed handling the money, revealing dishonesty in their governmental roles.

The accused are set for judicial proceedings before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar. This incident follows a previous February arrest of another revenue inspector in a larger Rs 1 lakh bribery case in Telangana.