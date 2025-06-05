Left Menu

Revenue Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal in Hyderabad

Gaikwad Santhosh Kumar, a Revenue Inspector, and a Municipal Department employee, were arrested for accepting a Rs 6000 bribe in Hyderabad. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught them during a sting operation linked to improper house assessments. Legal proceedings are underway, highlighting persistent corruption challenges in the region.

Cash seized from the accused. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Revenue Inspector, Gaikwad Santhosh Kumar, and another Municipal Department employee faced arrest for soliciting a bribe of Rs 6000, as per a Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau press release. The operation unfolded in Nirmal Municipality, targeting house assessment irregularities.

ACB officials detailed that Kumar, aged 38, coordinated the illegal transaction at the Nirmal Municipal Council with Md. Shoib Ahmed, 29, an outsourced staff member. Ahmed's chemical test confirmed handling the money, revealing dishonesty in their governmental roles.

The accused are set for judicial proceedings before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Karimnagar. This incident follows a previous February arrest of another revenue inspector in a larger Rs 1 lakh bribery case in Telangana.

