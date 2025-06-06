Left Menu

New Texas Stock Exchange Excludes 35% of Current Listings

The proposed Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) aims to launch in the latter half of 2025 and will exclude 35% of companies currently listed on U.S. exchanges. Chinese companies not meeting U.S. standards are among those disqualified. TXSE will target smaller and mid-cap businesses for new listings.

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) plans to debut in the second half of 2025, aiming to enrich market offerings by focusing on smaller and mid-cap firms. However, 35% of existing companies on U.S. exchanges would not meet TXSE's criteria, according to James Lee, the CEO of TXSE.

Lee disclosed during the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading conference that many companies, especially Chinese-based firms, fail to meet the essential listing standards required for the TXSE. He emphasized that the exchange would mostly attract businesses that haven't reached large-cap status.

Initially announced in June of the previous year, the TXSE has already filed for regulatory approval. Its leadership anticipates that the regulatory green light would pave the way for its operational launch within the next couple of years.

