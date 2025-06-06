PM Modi's Visit to J&K: A New Era with Vande Bharat Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district sees the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge and the launch of two Vande Bharat trains from Katra to Srinagar. Students and tourists express excitement over the economic and developmental impacts of these projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a landmark visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district this Friday, as scores of students gathered at Katra railway station to welcome him eagerly. In a highly anticipated ceremony, he will inaugurate two Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, to Srinagar, bringing newfound connectivity to the region.
Alongside the trains, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge. This visit is set against the backdrop of ambitious infrastructure projects worth Rs. 46,000 crore, sparking excitement among locals and tourists alike.
Security measures have been heightened across Udhampur and Reasi districts in preparation for Modi's arrival, with a spotlight on the deployment of increased inspections and vigilance in Katra. The symbolic launch of the Vande Bharat trains on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link represents a significant milestone in the region's development, promising to boost the local economy and tourism.
