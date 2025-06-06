Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Enforces Stricter Animal Slaughter Laws for Eid-al-Adha

In response to the Eid-al-Adha festival, Andhra Pradesh's Department of Animal Husbandry has issued new slaughter guidelines, prohibiting cow, calf, and camel slaughter, and mandating adherence to animal welfare laws during transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:54 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has outlined specific guidelines for the slaughter of animals during the Eid-al-Adha festival through its Department of Animal Husbandry. While the slaughter of animals like goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, and non-productive buffaloes is permissible, the department has enforced a strict prohibition on the slaughter of cows, calves, and camels.

Dr. T. Damodara Naidu, Director of the Department, emphasized that those involved in prohibited activities or transporting animals improperly will face legal consequences as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977. He stated that criminal actions will be initiated against violators.

To ensure regulations are upheld during the Bakrid festival, Dr. Naidu announced that veterinary staff will collaborate with local authorities such as Revenue, Police, Municipal, and Panchayati Raj departments. The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines and directed to consult veterinary officers for more information. ANI reports that these measures aim to ensure respect for animal welfare laws.

