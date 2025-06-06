NTPC Achieves Milestone with Khavda Solar Project

NTPC, India's leading power company, announced a key achievement in its renewable energy expansion strategy with the launch of a commercial operation from the Khavda solar project.

The 110.25 MW capacity is part of the larger 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project overseen by NTPC Renewable Energy, a crucial arm of NTPC Green Energy.

The new addition brings the NTPC group's total installed and commercial energy generation capacity to an impressive 80,265 MW, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)