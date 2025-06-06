Left Menu

NTPC Achieves Milestone with Khavda Solar Project

NTPC's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, began 110.25 MW of commercial operation from its Khavda solar project, increasing the group's total installed generation capacity to 80,265 MW. The operation commenced on June 6, 2025, marking a significant step in NTPC's renewable energy expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:30 IST
NTPC Achieves Milestone with Khavda Solar Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, India's leading power company, announced a key achievement in its renewable energy expansion strategy with the launch of a commercial operation from the Khavda solar project.

The 110.25 MW capacity is part of the larger 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project overseen by NTPC Renewable Energy, a crucial arm of NTPC Green Energy.

The new addition brings the NTPC group's total installed and commercial energy generation capacity to an impressive 80,265 MW, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025