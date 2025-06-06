Restoring Statehood: CM Omar Abdullah's Vision Amid Vande Bharat Train Launch

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday emphasized his demand for the restoration of statehood to the Union territory, expressing optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accomplish this goal. CM Abdullah made this statement while in Katra attending the program for the flagging off of Vande Bharat trains by PM Modi at the Katra railway station. Notable attendees included the Prime Minister, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister Jitender Singh.

Reflecting on past railway milestones, CM Abdullah said, 'It has been my luck and fortune that whenever there have been big programs for railways, I have been part of it.' Recalling past events such as the inauguration of the Anantnag rail station and the Banihal rail tunnel, he noted the significance of their presence during the Katra railway station inauguration after Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Abdullah remains hopeful for a return to normalcy in the Union territories, predicting that J&K will be granted statehood status by PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the realization of the dream to connect 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari,' thanks to the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train. He noted, 'By uniting the two corners of the country, the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookherjee have come true.' Sinha emphasized that the new railway connections extend beyond infrastructure, as they also symbolize a connection between the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India.