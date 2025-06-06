Left Menu

European Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Tension and U.S. Jobs Anticipation

European markets remained stable as investors awaited U.S. jobs data amid ongoing trade tensions. The STOXX 600 index showed resilience, potentially marking a second weekly gain. Investors focused on U.S. tariff impacts, ECB signals, and market reactions to political and corporate developments.

Updated: 06-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:07 IST
European Markets Hold Steady Amid Trade Tension and U.S. Jobs Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares showed resilience on Friday, with investors hesitant to make major investments as they awaited U.S. jobs data, all while trade tensions created a cloud of uncertainty.

The pan-European STOXX 600 remained stable at 551.95 points early in the day, maintaining its path towards a second consecutive weekly gain. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is anticipated to dictate market trends, especially regarding the impact of U.S. trade policies.

Despite intensified trade tensions after increased tariffs on steel and aluminium by Trump, optimism lingered due to potential U.S.-China dialogue and signs from the ECB under Christine Lagarde suggesting the nearing end of its easing cycle. Markets also watched the implications of Tesla's Musk clashing with Trump over tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

