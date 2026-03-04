Tech Titans Meet Trump for Energy Cost Pledge

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to convene with leaders from major technology companies, including Google, Meta, and OpenAI, on Wednesday. The meeting aims to finalize a 'Ratepayer Protection Pledge' designed to shield consumers from soaring electricity costs associated with the burgeoning development of energy-guzzling data centers.

This initiative, steered by Trump's directives, emerges in the run-up to the November midterm elections when energy affordability concerns weigh on voters' minds. Under this pledge, tech firms are expected to procure or produce electricity for data centers, potentially from new or expanded power plants, thus reducing reliance solely on regional grids.

The proposed commitments also involve Big Tech financing upgrades to power delivery systems and engaging in special electricity rate agreements with utilities. However, challenges persist as new energy sources may not come online swiftly enough to alleviate grid pressure, particularly with Trump's advocacy for fossil-fuel-based energy over solar or wind alternatives.