Left Menu

Global Disruption: Carney Criticizes Eroding World Order

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the deteriorating international order, citing the Iran conflict as a prime example. He stated that geopolitical powers increasingly ignore international norms. While Canada opposes Iran's nuclear ambitions, Carney expressed regret over the failure of global mechanisms to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:38 IST
Global Disruption: Carney Criticizes Eroding World Order
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed regret over the ongoing Iran conflict, highlighting it as a stark illustration of the crumbling global order. Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Carney pointed to the growing disregard for international norms and laws by global hegemons.

Carney's visit to Australia is part of a trade-focused tour, which includes stops in India and Japan. His remarks echoed themes he introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stressing the world order's significant disruptions.

While Canada remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, Carney lamented the breakdown of international diplomacy. He criticized recent actions by the U.S. and Israel for proceeding without UN consultation, acknowledging the challenges these pose to maintaining global peace and security.

TRENDING

1
Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Ten...

 Global
2
Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
4
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026