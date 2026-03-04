Global Disruption: Carney Criticizes Eroding World Order

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed regret over the ongoing Iran conflict, highlighting it as a stark illustration of the crumbling global order. Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Carney pointed to the growing disregard for international norms and laws by global hegemons.

Carney's visit to Australia is part of a trade-focused tour, which includes stops in India and Japan. His remarks echoed themes he introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stressing the world order's significant disruptions.

While Canada remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, Carney lamented the breakdown of international diplomacy. He criticized recent actions by the U.S. and Israel for proceeding without UN consultation, acknowledging the challenges these pose to maintaining global peace and security.