Decade of Transformation: PM Modi's 11-Year Milestone

An e-book released by the Union government celebrates 11 years of PM Modi's leadership, highlighting achievements in inclusive development. It showcases initiatives in public service improvements, technology, cultural conservation, and global influence. Emphasizing India's growth, the book reflects on comprehensive reforms across infrastructure, security, and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union government has unveiled an e-book, spotlighting its achievements over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Celebrating a decade of leadership, the book reflects on efforts to ensure inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development. It underscores the government's commitment to equity and opportunities for all citizens.

The publication highlights the introduction of 'Vikasvaad' or developmental politics by PM Modi, which has become central to political discourse and policy initiatives. Since taking office in 2014, Modi has persistently prioritized 'India First' across all policies, evident in areas like security management, economic strategies, and empowerment programs for marginalized communities.

Addressing the government's strides during COVID-19, the book applauds ambitious targets met ahead of deadlines. Key accomplishments include rapid nationwide vaccinations, record exports, digital advancement, rural electrification, and infrastructure development. The implementation of the JAN Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile—has revolutionized public service, enabling direct benefit transfers.

India's push for global environmental leadership under Modi, crowned by the recognition of International Yoga Day, demonstrates the nation's commitment to cultural heritage. The text cites Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's assertive global stance, portraying a resolute, swift, and sovereign image.

This comprehensive guide details transformative policymaking, spanning sectors from infrastructure to foreign policy and social equity. It includes 14 chapters, each addressing notable government efforts to uplift diverse communities. Narendra Modi, initially sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, now serves his third consecutive term, guiding India's ongoing evolution.

