Outcry Against Rahul Gandhi: A Protest for Respect

Para-sports players and specially abled people protested against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal, demanding an apology for his 'lame horse' remark. They submitted a memorandum to the state minister, highlighting their contribution to society and calling the remark disrespectful and irresponsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:13 IST
Specially-abled people staging protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Bhopal, para-sports athletes and specially abled individuals staged a demonstration against Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, condemning his recent 'lame horse' comment. The protesters handed a memorandum to Vishvas Sarang, Madhya Pradesh's sports and youth welfare minister, demanding an apology from Gandhi.

Nipendra Chaure, a para athlete, expressed outrage, stating, 'Rahul Gandhi used an objectionable term for people with disabilities during his Bhopal visit. Such language is not only irresponsible but also deeply hurtful. Our Prime Minister respects us by changing 'Viklang' to 'Divyang'; Gandhi, as a leader, should exhibit similar respect.'

Sarang supported the protesters, emphasizing that Gandhi's remarks insulted both specially abled individuals and Congress workers. He stated, 'Rahul Gandhi, born into privilege, fails to comprehend the pain of derogatory language. His words demoralized those who have proudly represented India in the Paralympic Games.'

