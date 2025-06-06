Outcry Against Rahul Gandhi: A Protest for Respect

In Bhopal, para-sports athletes and specially abled individuals staged a demonstration against Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, condemning his recent 'lame horse' comment. The protesters handed a memorandum to Vishvas Sarang, Madhya Pradesh's sports and youth welfare minister, demanding an apology from Gandhi.

Nipendra Chaure, a para athlete, expressed outrage, stating, 'Rahul Gandhi used an objectionable term for people with disabilities during his Bhopal visit. Such language is not only irresponsible but also deeply hurtful. Our Prime Minister respects us by changing 'Viklang' to 'Divyang'; Gandhi, as a leader, should exhibit similar respect.'

Sarang supported the protesters, emphasizing that Gandhi's remarks insulted both specially abled individuals and Congress workers. He stated, 'Rahul Gandhi, born into privilege, fails to comprehend the pain of derogatory language. His words demoralized those who have proudly represented India in the Paralympic Games.'