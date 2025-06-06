Left Menu

U.S. Aid Cuts Strand Contraceptives, Threaten Global Health Efforts

Millions worth of contraceptives intended for some of the world's poorest countries are stuck in warehouses due to U.S. aid cuts, risking destruction. Hindered by the 'America First' policy, these supplies remain unused, affecting global health efforts and vulnerable populations in sub-Saharan Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Contraceptives valued at around $11 million are stuck in warehouses in Belgium and Dubai due to U.S. aid cuts, posing a risk of wastage, according to multiple aid industry sources.

The supplies, including condoms, pills, and implants, have not been moved since the Trump administration reduced foreign aid in February, aiming to shift from donations under its 'America First' policy.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is attempting to sell the contraceptives, but the lack of government direction on future steps leaves many unanswered questions, complicating global health support, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

