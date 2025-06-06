U.S. Aid Cuts Strand Contraceptives, Threaten Global Health Efforts

Contraceptives valued at around $11 million are stuck in warehouses in Belgium and Dubai due to U.S. aid cuts, posing a risk of wastage, according to multiple aid industry sources.

The supplies, including condoms, pills, and implants, have not been moved since the Trump administration reduced foreign aid in February, aiming to shift from donations under its 'America First' policy.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is attempting to sell the contraceptives, but the lack of government direction on future steps leaves many unanswered questions, complicating global health support, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)